Experience the charm and giddy anticipation of an old-fashioned Christmas in Cedarburg

It's looking a lot like Christmas in downtown Cedarburg.
Visit with Santa Claus in his winter wonderland from 5:00-8:00. Enjoy free live music, children's activities, wine tasting, and refreshments!Location:
Cedar Creek Settlement
N70 W6340 Bridge Road
Cedarburg, WI 5301
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the charm and giddy anticipation of an old-fashioned Christmas, you must come to Historic Cedarburg. The entire Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be twinkling with tiny white lights, festooned with holiday greenery and replete with extravagantly embellished shop windows all set in an atmosphere full of good cheer. Come spend a leisurely day with us. We promise you will be enchanted with the exquisitely decorated shops nestled in the restored stone woolen mill, known as The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement. Visit our 25 shops, galleries, artist’s studios, three restaurants and Cedar Creek Winery.
Our series of Festive Friday Eves will begin on November 17 and run every Friday evening from 5-9 pm, through December 22, sponsored by the merchants of Cedar Creek Settlement with grants from Concordia University Wisconsin, Kapco Kids 2 Kids Christmas, Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc. & Cornerstone Community Bank.