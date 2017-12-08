“Far from a normal delivery:” Parents get help from 911 dispatcher, delivery baby girl

TOWN OF BARTON — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating the parents of a baby girl born a couple weeks ago. They say it was “far from a normal delivery.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office noted the baby girl was born at the couple’s home in the Town of Barton. It all unfolded as the father was on a 911 call (listen below) with one of the dispatchers at the communications center. Officials say the parents were expecting their third child and ended up delivering the baby before any first responders arrived.

Listen to the 911 call to Washington County dispatchers

A Washington County Communications Officer followed department medical protocols for emergency medical dispatching to assist the couple during the delivery process and with post-delivery care before first responders arrived.

Officials said in the Facebook post that “Mom, Dad and Nana did an outstanding job!”

By the way, the baby girl was born at 4:43 a.m. on Sunday, November 26th. She weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was 20 inches long.