FBI: Cudahy man arrested, accused of robbing ALDI stores in Wisconsin, Indiana

MILWAUKEE — A man who is alleged to have victimized seven ALDI Foods’ stores throughout Wisconsin and northern Indiana over the past six months has been arrested, the FBI said. The suspect is 30-year-old Hiram Graham of Cudahy.

Graham was arrested by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force (MAVCTF) around 6:00 am on Friday, December 8th.

The FBI MAVCTF, which is comprised of law enforcement officers from the FBI, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office Investigative Unit, supported by FBI SWAT teams from the Milwaukee and Chicago Field Offices executed two federal search warrants on residences in the 3300 block of W. Bottsford Avenue in Cudahy and the 200 block of W. Mitchell Street in Milwaukee.

The FBI announced on November 6th that a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the spree of ALDI’s robberies.

Milwaukee FBI Special Agent in Charge Justin Tolomeo issued the following statement in a news release:

“The FBI Milwaukee Division is committed to relentlessly pursuing violent offenders. This case highlights the lengths to which our task force will go to bring violent criminals to justice.”

Graham is believed to be responsible for the armed robbery or attempt armed robbery of the following locations:

June 15: ALDI Foods located at 3105 South Chicago Avenue, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin

July 10: ALDI Foods located at 4615 West Layton Avenue, Greenfield, Wisconsin

August 1: ALDI Foods located at 1521 Unity Drive, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

September 16: ALDI Foods located at 19555 West Bluemound Road, Town of Brookfield, Wisconsin

October 7: ALDI Foods located at 3925 Lein Road, Madison, Wisconsin

November 2: ALDI Foods located at 3105 South Chicago Avenue, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin (attempted robbery)

November 24: ALDI Foods located at 10 81st Avenue, Merrillville, Indiana

Graham is charged with violation of the federal Hobbs Act and use of a firearm in a crime of violence. He is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee on Friday, December 8th.

The referenced cases were jointly investigated by the FBI MAVCTF, South Milwaukee Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, Oconomowoc Police Department, Town of Brookfield Police Department, Madison Police Department, as well as the Merrillville, Indiana Police Department.