× Horse drawn carriage collides with 2 vehicles in downtown Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a horse drawn carriage near South Main Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc.

It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m.

According to the Western Lakes Fire District, the carriage was loose in the downtown area of Oconomowoc, carrying a total of eight people in the rear passenger compartment. The horses and carriage collided with two vehicles at the intersection.

A total of 15 people were assessed for injuries; three people were in each of the vehicles the carriage struck. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Oconomowoc Police Department.