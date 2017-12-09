Police looking to identify woman who stole $550 worth of UGG boots from Brookfield Square

BROOKFIELD — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who stole over $500 worth of merchandise from the Boston Store at Brookfield Square on Saturday, December 9th.

According to Brookfield police, the theft happened just before 3:00 p.m.

Police say the the woman ran from the store with $550 worth of items, including three pairs of UGG boots. Two pairs were recovered in the parking lot as the suspect fled.

Officials describe the woman as a black female, approximately 17-20 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the attached photos should contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.