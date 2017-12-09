Rally to fight GOP tax plan held in Pere Marquette Park

MILWAUKEE — A rally to fight the grad tax was held on Saturday, December 9th in Pere Marquette Park.

State Senator Lena Taylor and a nonpartisan group of students are speaking out against the Republican federal tax plan.

The group says the plan jeopardizes access to higher education. The GOP plan cuts student loan interest payments as deductions, for starters.

Republicans have said the current education tax benefits are “so complicated that they are ineffective because many taxpayers cannot determine the tax benefits for which they are eligible.”

The House and Senate are now working to iron out the differences between their two bills.