Drivers diverted: Semi fire closes all lanes of I-41/94 SB at Ryan Road

OAK CREEK — A semi fire on Sunday evening, December 10th shut down all lanes of I-41/94 SB at Ryan Road.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the fire happened near Oakwood, at the Racine County line.

It happened around 7:00 p.m., and WisDOT officials estimated the closure would last for two hours.

The following detour route is in place: All southbound traffic is being exited on to Ryan Road, travel westbound on Ryan Road till 27th Street, southbound on 27th Street back to I-41/94.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s unclear at this point whether there have been any injuries.