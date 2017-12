SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police are looking for a missing, endangered 15-year-old girl.

Police are looking for Abigail Maduscha, after police say they’ve received information to indicate she’s sought out someone to buy her a plane, train or bus ticket to California (the Sacramento area) — a location she’d been discussing going to in relation to sex trafficking.

Anyone with information as to Maduscha’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact South Milwaukee PD.