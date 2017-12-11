Prosecutors: Sex offender on GPS monitoring sexually assaulted girl at gunpoint inside Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — A registered sex offender on GPS monitoring is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl inside a home near 27th and Burleigh.

38-year-old Collins Jacobs of Milwaukee faces one count of first degree sexual assault of a child (intercourse, child less than 16 years of age, use/threat force/violence), one count of kidnapping (carries forcibly) and one count of child enticement (sexual contact or intercourse).

According to a criminal complaint, police spoke with the 12-year-old victim’s mother, who indicated her daughter had run away from home sometime on November 30th, or early on December 1st. She later learned from her sister that the girl had been located outside the home of an unknown man.

The mother’s sister was interviewed by police, and indicated she was taking her children to school on the morning of December 1st when she noticed her niece, who she knew had run away, in front of a home with an unknown man — later identified as Jacobs. She said she parked and approached her niece, and observed Jacobs to be “dragging her by the hood of her jacket toward a gas station near 27th and Burleigh.” She said she yelled for her niece, who then ran up to her and said she’d been raped. The victim’s aunt said she tried catching up to the suspect, but she was unable to.

The victim was interviewed by police and indicated she’d run away from home and she was near 26th and Burleigh sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. when she was approached by a man who asked how old she was. She said she told him she was 12, and he walked away, re-approaching her an hour later, asking her if she wanted to go somewhere with him for $100. She said when she told him “no,” he “got mad” and then “dragged her by her hoodie to a house” at 27th and Burleigh. She identified Jacobs as the suspect via a photo array.

The complaint indicates the victim said she tried to get away, but Jacobs pulled out a gun and said he wasn’t going to hurt her “just yet.” She said he then took her into the home and sexually assaulted her with the gun to her head, telling her if she “did this” she would be allowed to go home.

Prosecutors say Jacobs is a registered sex offender on GPS monitoring. His GPS data showed he was in the area near 27th and Burleigh at the time of the alleged sexual assault.