RACINE — Racine police said one person is dead after a truck was found submerged in a pond near 21st and Green Bay Road.

Police responded after witnesses indicated a vehicle lost control in a parking lot and drove into the pond located next to Chase Bank.

The vehicle was submerged in water. The lone occupant of the vehicle was located by Racine rescue personnel — but was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.