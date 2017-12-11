“Reduce energy use:” Free weatherization services available to 400 who qualify

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Social Development Commission has more than 400 openings for qualified low-income homeowners to receive free weatherization services.

That can include insulation, air sealing, furnace repair or replacement and more.

Homeowners can save hundreds of dollars each year.

"By performing weatherization, we're able to reduce their energy usage, which is gonna reduce their energy costs, so it's kind of a win-win all the way around," Steve Schuettke, weatherization operations manager said.

Low-income residents of Milwaukee County can find out if they qualify by contacting SDC’s weatherization department at 414-906-2700 or stop by the Social Development Commission located at 1730 W. North Avenue in Milwaukee.