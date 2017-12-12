Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Central Standard Craft Distillery. Central Standard Craft Distillery is a small-batch, craft distillery in Milwaukee. They distill hand-crafted Bourbon, Whiskey, Gin, and Vodka from locally sourced ingredients.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Central Standard Craft Distillery (website)

Our Spirits Everything in our bottles is produced in small batches. This process is how we keep our products from tasting like robots, technology, and the man. You’re welcome. We take pride in the fact that our products are handmade with the necessary love and care needed to produce the highest quality spirits.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video