MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Central Standard Craft Distillery. Central Standard Craft Distillery is a small-batch, craft distillery in Milwaukee. They distill hand-crafted Bourbon, Whiskey, Gin, and Vodka from locally sourced ingredients.
About Central Standard Craft Distillery (website)
Our Spirits
Everything in our bottles is produced in small batches. This process is how we keep our products from tasting like robots, technology, and the man. You’re welcome. We take pride in the fact that our products are handmade with the necessary love and care needed to produce the highest quality spirits.
Have A Taste
Our Tasting room is a comfortable and inviting space for you to enjoy for date night or with a group of friends. We have TVs to watch all the big sporting events and a front row seat to view our beautiful distilling equipment where all the delicious craft spirits are made.