× DNR board to review 2017 deer hunt

MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources board is set to review the 2017 gun deer hunt.

The board will hear a presentation from Chief Warden Todd Schaller during a meeting Tuesday afternoon in Madison.

Preliminary data shows hunters killed 195,738 deer, down slightly from 196,738 deer in 2016. The buck harvest increased by half a percentage point this year, though.

The DNR sold fewer licenses this year than last, 588,387 compared with 598,807. The agency sold 1,814 mentored hunt licenses to children nine years old or younger. Gov. Scott Walker eliminated the state’s minimum hunting age last month.

The board also was expected to vote on deer management unit boundaries for 2018 through 2020. The DNR is generally recommending most unit boundaries remain the same as years past.