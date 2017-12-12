Latest: 4-year-old child found safe; father falsely reported abduction

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are no longer searching for a four-year-old girl, who they believed was missing after being taken in a vehicle near 25th and Becher. Police say the investigation showed the abduction was falsely reported by the child’s father, who has been arrested.

Police first reported a navy blue Mazda SUV was taken around 10:25 a.m. Police say the suspects took the vehicle which was parked but running, with four-year-old Jamareiyonna Buchanan-Murdock inside. Police said the suspects fled in the Mazda and the vehicle they arrived in, and police later recovered it near 95th and Brown Deer — with no child inside.

According to police, the four-year-old child was found safe at school. Police have arrested the girl’s father for falsely reporting her missing.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.