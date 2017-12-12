× Wisconsin health professionals hope to expand vaccine access

MILWAUKEE — The Medical College of Wisconsin wants to expand access to vaccines by having drug stores offer immunizations.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the college is spending $489,000 on a vaccination project with the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin. The statewide project is expected to last two and a half years.

The college’s dean, George MacKinnon, says the project will work with community coalitions to determine who may benefit from pharmacies carrying vaccinations. MacKinnon says the project will initially focus on Milwaukee, Green Bay and Wausau.

The project will begin next month. It’s funded through the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment.

The Wisconsin Immunization Registry and America’s Health Rankings say Wisconsin doesn’t meet all federal vaccination goals in many age and race demographics. The state has also fallen short for measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations among young children.