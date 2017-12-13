Celebrate the holiday season with the 12 beer of Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrate the holiday season with the 12 Beers of Christmas and the Beer Barons NYE Dinner at Millioke. Mike Doble, owner of Explorium Brew Pub, and Jordan Dechambre, PR gal for Millioke, join FOX6 WakeUp with details.

Meat, cheese, wine and beer are the specialties of Millioke at the Marriott Milwaukee Downtown hotel. Join them for the 12 Beers of Christmas Dec. 19 and Dec. 28 to meet local brew masters and drink $3 craft brews, and the 6-course Beer Barons NYE Dinner on Dec. 31. Learn more about both events at MilliokeRestaurant.com.