Police seek suspect, vehicle involved drive-thru robbery at McDonald’s restaurant

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant near 13th and College.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13th.

According to police, a male suspect wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt was in his vehicle, believed to be a four-door blue Chevrolet Impala with an unknown temporary plate, and approached an employee working at the drive-thru window. He demanded money from the employee (which the employee gave him) and the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.