Politico: Speaker Ryan plans to retire from Congress at end of 2018; Ryan says "no" when questioned

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Paul Ryan is planning to retire from Congress at the end of 2018, Politico Magazine reported Thursday, citing numerous unnamed Republican sources.

Ryan said “no” when a reporter at a Thursday morning news conference asked if he planned to quit.

Politico said Ryan had long been strategizing about the right time to leave. The magazine said retiring from politics at the end of 2018 would allow him a full year to push changes to the U.S entitlement system, such as Medicare and Social Security.

But leaving then would also allow Ryan to spend time with his three school-age children before they leave home for college. And it would mean Ryan would avoid having to be on the same ballot as President Donald Trump in 2020, Politico reported.

Chad Pergram of Fox News said sources close to Ryan gave a non-denial answer when asked about the speaker’s plans.

“Speaker Ryan is fully committed to advancing a bold conservative agenda in 2018 and protecting the majority. Any gossip to the contrary is completely baseless and without merit,” the sources told Pergram.

Asked about the reports, a Ryan aide told FOX6: “This is pure speculation. As the speaker himself said today, he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

One of @SpeakerRyan's Democratic challengers, @IronStache, quickly sends out a fundraising appeal based on reports that Ryan plans to retire in 2018. pic.twitter.com/TrmS25rMUj — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) December 14, 2017