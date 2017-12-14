LIVE VIDEO: Chief Flynn to announce the creation of MPD’s Overdose Task Force

Politico: Speaker Ryan plans to retire from Congress at end of 2018; Ryan says “no” when questioned

Posted 12:03 pm, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:27PM, December 14, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) answers questions at a press conference following a weekly meeting of the House Republican caucus November 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Republicans plan to bring their version of a tax reform bill to the House floor for a vote on Thursday of this week. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Paul Ryan is planning to retire from Congress at the end of 2018, Politico Magazine reported Thursday, citing numerous unnamed Republican sources.

Ryan said “no” when a reporter at a Thursday morning news conference asked if he planned to quit.

Politico said Ryan had long been strategizing about the right time to leave. The magazine said retiring from politics at the end of 2018 would allow him a full year to push changes to the U.S entitlement system, such as Medicare and Social Security.

But leaving then would also allow Ryan to spend time with his three school-age children before they leave home for college. And it would mean Ryan would avoid having to be on the same ballot as President Donald Trump in 2020, Politico reported.

Chad Pergram of Fox News said sources close to Ryan gave a non-denial answer when asked about the speaker’s plans.

“Speaker Ryan is fully committed to advancing a bold conservative agenda in 2018 and protecting the majority. Any gossip to the contrary is completely baseless and without merit,” the sources told Pergram.

Asked about the reports, a Ryan aide told FOX6: “This is pure speculation. As the speaker himself said today, he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”