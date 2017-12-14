× Pulaski man arrested in connection with Walmart theft; 31 batteries recovered from vehicle

BROWN DEER — A Pulaski man was arrested in connection with the theft of dozens of batteries from the Walmart store in Brown Deer.

According to Brown Deer police, a report of batteries stolen from the store came in around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, December 14th.

The suspect vehicle was stopped, and the 54-year-old Pulaski man was arrested for theft, damage to property and bail jumping.

Batteries, 31 in all, were recovered and returned to the Walmart store.

The Pulaski man was booked at Brown Deer PD and released. The case has been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

You may recall, more than 30 car batteries were recovered after they were taken from a locked storage unit attached to that very same Walmart store back in October.

The theft led to a pursuit, and a 50-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.