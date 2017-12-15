Man sentenced to 28 years in prison for beating girlfriend’s baby to death

MILWAUKEE — The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 14-month-old daughter, and severely abusing a three-year-old boy, is going to prison.

22-year-old Tamio Shipman-Allen was sentenced on Friday, December 15th to 28 years in prison and 16 years of extended supervision.

The victims family members say they’re not happy with the punishment, saying he should have been locked up for life.

Prosecutors say, earlier this year, Shipman-Allen admitted to hitting the three-year-old with a belt and throwing the infant to the floor and stomping on her.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched a home near 38th and Villard on Sunday, June 4th. Upon arrival, police found a one-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy suffering from “physical injuries.”

The one-year-old girl was identified as Tamiya Dotson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner concluded that Dotson’s injuries were caused by significant blunt force trauma — and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The three-year-old boy was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin with physical injuries that are “indicative of inflicted trauma and child physical abuse,” according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of June 4th the mother of the children left her home at 8 a.m. and went to work — leaving the two children in the care of Shipman-Allen. Around noon, the mother says she received several phone calls from Shipman-Allen — who reported that Tamiya was shaking as if she was having a seizure. The mother immediately left work and returned home.

When she arrived home, Shipman-Allen allegedly refused to allow her in the home, saying she did not want to “go in there.”

The Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department arrived on scene shortly thereafter. Tamiya was pronounced deceased on scene. The three-year-old boy was transferred by ambulance to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

After interviewing the mother, detectives interviewed a neighbor. The neighbor claims to have “heard sounds of abuse from inside the residence” since the family moved in over a month ago. The neighbor indicated that the sounds “typically occur when the woman is gone and a man is watching the children.”

According to the complaint, the neighbor further stated “It sounds as if the man in the unit is slamming the children to the floor.” A week prior, the neighbor claims to have heard the mother arrive home and say “what happened to my (expletive) baby?” The male voice allegedly responded, “he fell.”

On June 4th detectives conducted an interview with Shipman-Allen, during which he admitted to “snatching” the three-year-old boy up by the shirt a few times and smacking him in the head. He also admitted to “whipping” the boy with a belt in the past.

Further, Shipman-Allen admitted to throwing Tamiya down to the floor on June 4th and stomping on her abdomen.

The complaint indicates that Shipman-Allen did not immediately called 911. Instead, he began calling the mother of the children repeatedly until she answered the phone.