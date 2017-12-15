Overnight full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Friday, December 15
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 6AM
Saturday, December 16
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for traffic switch - 10PM - 7AM
Sunday, December 17
I-94 East will be 4 lanes from Elm Grove Road to the Zoo Interchange Core by 7AM
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Ave for traffic switch - 10PM - 4:30AM
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for traffic switch prep - 11PM -
Monday, December 18
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM
(includes overnight closure of ramp from I-94 East to I-41/894 South)
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for sign structure installation - 10:30PM - 4:30AM
Tuesday, December 19
I-41/894 South becomes 4 lanes from Greenfield Ave to National Ave by 5AM
Wednesday, December 20
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Avenue for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM
(includes overnight closure of ramp from I-94 East to I-41/894 South)
Ryan Road Project
Monday, December 18
Overnight Full Closure I-94 North at Ryan Road for bridge demolition - 10PM - 5AM
(traffic will be diverted off at Ryan Road and back on at Ryan Road)