MILWAUKEE — Getting in the holiday spirit one dance move at a time. Chuck Franzke, a Wisconsin WWII Navy pilot, was definitely in the holiday spirit Friday, December 15th as he cranked up the music and started dancing away.

Not only was Chuck dancing for the holidays, but also for his 95th birthday!

Wisconsin #WWII #Navy pilot Chuck put on his dancing shoes in the spirit of the holidays…on the eve of his 95th birthday. Happy holidays to all! #honorflight pic.twitter.com/XoVtBiSO5f — Honor Flight MKE (@SSHonorFlight) December 15, 2017

The Honors Flight MKE shared this video of Chuck getting in the holiday spirit as he danced to Frank Sinatra’s version of “Jingle Bells.”