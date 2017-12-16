Hundreds gather to lay wreaths on headstones at Wood National Cemetery

MILWAUKEE — Across the country on Saturday, December 16th, people gathered at national cemeteries to pay their respects and share the holidays with those buried there.

The Campos family — along with hundreds of others — gathered at Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee to honor their loved ones.

“We just wanted to teach the kids how important it is to honor those who have sacrificed for us. And remember especially at this time of year, how important this is,” said Amy Campos, laid wreaths with family.

A member of the Campos family is currently serving in the military and stationed in Japan. He’s not able to be with his family for the holidays.

“You look at every one of these markers is a family that doesn’t have their loved one home for the holidays either, and they shouldn’t be forgotten,” said Amy.

Powerful moments happened all across the country on Saturday. At Wood Cemetery, the event has significantly grown in popularity over the years.

“Jumped from about 50 or 60 people; this year we’re estimating close to 200 people. Our wreath donations jumped from about 400 to about 3,500 this year,” said Bill Janowski, Wood National Cemetery.

The ceremony was over in less than an hour. Some placed their wreaths at headstones nearby, while others walked to the other side of the cemetery.

The Campos family placed a few wreaths down and got ready to do more.

“The freedom that you have wasn’t free. These people sacrificed it all and we have to remember that,” said Amy.

To learn how you can donate a wreath, or go out and lay one yourself, CLICK HERE.