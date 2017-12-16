Nothing says holiday dinner like the perfect tenderloin roast

MILWAUKEE -- Make your holiday party one to remember with a dish that's easy to make and sure to impress. Angela from the Wisconsin Beef Council showed how to make a quick and delicious, premium-cut tenderloin roast.

About the Wisconsin Beef Council (website)

The Wisconsin Beef Council is a producer-directed not-for-profit organization funded by the $1.00 per head assessment on all cattle sold in the state of Wisconsin per the Federal Beef Promotion and Research Act & Order. Half of one dollar remains in Wisconsin for local beef promotion, while the other half is forwarded to the Cattlemen's Beef Board. The purpose of the Council is to fund beef promotion, research and consumer education activities supporting Wisconsin's $2.1 billion beef industry. The WBC operates under the guidance of its Board of Directors. The Board is comprised of representatives from the following state cattle organizations. Board members all directly pay the checkoff, or collect checkoff remittance.