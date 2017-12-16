“Teaching the gift of giving:” Donate toys at the Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive event in Grafton

GRAFTON -- The Kapco Kids 2 Kids Christmas toy drive encourages kids to shop for other kids while learning a valuable lesson in the process.
About Kapco Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive (website)
You’re invited to the 12th annual Christmas At Kapco…
This is a FREE EVENT with activities for kids and families.
• Winter Wonderland Themed Toy Rooms
• Animals–including Live Reindeer
• Bounce House
• Hay Rides
• Fire Pit and S’mores
• Ice Sculpture
• Mascots
• Police and Fire Caravan (with Fire Trucks!)
• Carolers and Choirs
• Kids Craft Area
• Food & Beverages
DATE / TIME:
Saturday, December 16th
9am - 2pm
LOCATION:
Kapco Metal Stamping
1000 BADGER CIRCLE
GRAFTON, WI 53024
HISTORY OF THE KIDS 2 KIDS TOY DRIVE:
2017 marks the 12th annual Kids 2 Kids Christmas Toy Drive. Along with providing toys for kids and teaching the gift of giving, it also takes pressure off parents in need and provides an outlet for people in our community who just want to help.
Since 2006, more than 160,000 toys have been collected.
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
Bring a new unwrapped toy to Christmas at Kapco on Saturday, December 16.