Truck spills fuel after crash on I-43/94 SB at Howard, prompting delays

MILWAUKEE — A truck spilled fuel after a crash on I-43/94 SB at Howard Monday night, December 18th.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said a hazmat crew was dispatched to the scene, and a private ambulance was called in.

It’s unclear how many people were transported, and the extent of injuries suffered.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.