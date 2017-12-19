3 in custody after pursuit of 2 vehicles stolen in Cudahy led to separate crashes

CUDAHY — Three people are in custody, ages 16, 16 and 14 following the pursuit of two vehicles reported stolen out of Cudahy. It happened late Tuesday morning, December 19th.

According to police, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, detectives looking for a 16-year-old burglary suspect in a parking lot on S. Lake Drive near College Avenue, when they spotted the suspect and a 14-year-old enter a vehicle, with a 16-year-old acquaintance entering a separate vehicle. The detectives followed the vehicles, which were being driven recklessly, police say.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the drivers took off in separate directions.

Marked squads followed the burglary suspect while the detectives followed the other vehicle.

Police say the 16-year-old acquaintance of the burglary suspect sped away at a high rate of speed before rear-ending a vehicle, striking several light poles and crashing into a parked vehicle. The 16-year-old fled on foot and was taken into custody a short distance away. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital for treatment of back pain.

According to police, the vehicle driven by the 16-year-old, a 2005 GMC pickup, had recently been reported stolen out of Cudahy.

Meanwhile, during the pursuit of the vehicle driven by the burglary suspect, police say the vehicle struck a tree on Swift Avenue near Morris Avenue and the 16-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger fled. The 14-year-old was quickly taken into custody, and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say a handgun was recovered from the vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Murano, which had also been reported stolen out of Cudahy.

Schools were placed on lockdown as police searched for the driver. With assistance from the Cudahy PD K-9 unit, and officers from St. Francis and South Milwaukee, the driver was located hiding in a yard — and taken into custody. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Charges are being referred at the juvenile level, police said.