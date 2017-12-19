Common Council votes to revoke bar’s liquor license after shots fired incident, fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, December 19th voted to revoke the liquor license for Brett’s Farmhouse — located near 60th and Good Hope. The bar’s owners are now considering whether to appeal.

The license was revoked after a disturbing shots fired incident caught on camera in October, and a fatal shooting in January.

Two people have been criminally charged for the October shots fired incident. They are 30-year-old Demond Griggs and 28-year-old Korey Griggs. As of November 22nd, they remained at large.

The charges are as follows:

30-year-old Demond Griggs of Milwaukee:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (discharge within 100 yards of a building)

28-year-old Korey Griggs of Milwaukee

Carrying a concealed weapon

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (discharge within 100 yards of a building)

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

Prosecutors say the shots fired incident appeared to stem from Demond Griggs’ beating of his wife in the bar’s parking lot. The shots fired incident was captured by surveillance cameras — and police released the video in an effort to identify the suspects. Both suspects were caught on camera firing weapons during the incident, prosecutors say.

The fatal shooting at Brett’s Farmhouse happened on January 7th. Vernon Nevlis was sentenced to serve nine years in prison and six years extended supervision after pleading guilty in May to one count of second degree reckless homicide.

He was arrested in Indianapolis, and convicted of shooting and killing his own friend, 30-year-old Frederick Jackson, during a fight inside the bar.