× Fully engulfed: No injuries after garage fire in Town of Plymouth

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Firefighters on Monday night, December 18th responded to the scene of a garage fire in Sheboygan County. The call came in around 11:15 p.m.

It happened on State Highway 67 near Woodchuck Lane in the Town of Plymouth.

As officers were arriving they confirmed that the garage was fully engulfed and spreading to the residence. All occupants were able to exit the structure.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The extent of the damage is not yet clear, however, does not appear to be a complete loss.

No additional details have been released.