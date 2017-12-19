× In Waukesha to sign autographs, former Packers’ WR Donald Driver weighs in on Rodgers’ placement on IR

GREEN BAY — Everyone’s favorite former Green Bay Packers’ WR Donald Driver was in Waukesha Tuesday, December 19th to spread some holiday cheer.

He was at Waukesha Sports Cards on Moreland Boulevard signing autographs for some lucky fans.

He signed everything from helmets to jerseys, and FOX6 asked him what he thought about QB Aaron Rodgers being placed back on injured reserve, ending his season.

“They make the call. They make it work. He’s the future for this franchise, so I think it’s a great time for him to sit back and completely heal,” Driver said.