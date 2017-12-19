Milwaukee man charged in fatal shooting sparked by collision, argument

Timothy Durley

MILWAUKEE — 28-year-old Timothy Durley of Milwaukee faces multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Kurt Kraenzler.

Durley is charged with the following criminal counts:

  • Second degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

Kraenzler, 34, was fatally shot near Green Bay Avenue and Capitol Drive on the evening of November 30th.

According to the criminal complaint against Durley, Kraenzler was in a vehicle with his girlfriend when a minivan they were following “suddenly swerved to the right and abruptly did a u-turn directly in front of them.” According to Kraenzler’s girlfriend, Kraenzler “was unable to stop and their car hit the side of the minivan.”

Fatal shooting near Green Bay Ave. & Capitol Dr. (November 30th)

The complaint indicates Kraenzler and Durley, who had been driving the minivan, each got out of their vehicles — and began shouting at each other.  An argument flared up — and after Kraenzler apparently called Durley a name, Durley removed a handgun from his pocket, pointed it at Kraenzler and fired once at his chest.

Kraenzler stumbled back to his vehicle — and Durley and his girlfriend who was in the minivan fled the scene on foot.

Kraenzler died on the scene.

Fatal shooting near Green Bay Ave. & Capitol Dr. (November 30th)

The criminal complaint in this case shows Durley was previously convicted of two other felony offenses including second degree sexual assault of a child.

Durley made his initial appearance in court on Sunday, December 17th. He is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Friday, December 22nd.

