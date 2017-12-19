Milwaukee man charged in fatal shooting sparked by collision, argument

MILWAUKEE — 28-year-old Timothy Durley of Milwaukee faces multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Kurt Kraenzler.

Durley is charged with the following criminal counts:

Second degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Kraenzler, 34, was fatally shot near Green Bay Avenue and Capitol Drive on the evening of November 30th.

According to the criminal complaint against Durley, Kraenzler was in a vehicle with his girlfriend when a minivan they were following “suddenly swerved to the right and abruptly did a u-turn directly in front of them.” According to Kraenzler’s girlfriend, Kraenzler “was unable to stop and their car hit the side of the minivan.”

The complaint indicates Kraenzler and Durley, who had been driving the minivan, each got out of their vehicles — and began shouting at each other. An argument flared up — and after Kraenzler apparently called Durley a name, Durley removed a handgun from his pocket, pointed it at Kraenzler and fired once at his chest.

Kraenzler stumbled back to his vehicle — and Durley and his girlfriend who was in the minivan fled the scene on foot.

Kraenzler died on the scene.

The criminal complaint in this case shows Durley was previously convicted of two other felony offenses including second degree sexual assault of a child.

Durley made his initial appearance in court on Sunday, December 17th. He is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Friday, December 22nd.