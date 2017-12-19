× Police: 2 taken into custody following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

GREENFIELD — Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, December 19th following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

It began in the area of 27th and Layton after officers spotted a stolen Honda Civic with stolen plates from another Honda Civic. The vehicle sped off.

A pursuit ensued on city street — with speeds reaching about 90 mph.

The pursuit ended when officers performed a PIT maneuver near 13th and Dakota. The vehicle then crashed into a concrete light pole.

The 20-year-old male driver and 17-year-old female passenger fled the scene on foot, but were later arrested. Drugs were also found in the vehicle.