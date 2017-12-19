× Some red kettle locations closed after Salvation Army employees threatened at knife-point

BROWN DEER — The Salvation Army is closing a number of red kettle locations Tuesday, December 19th after an employee and bell ringer were threatened at knife-point — by a former kettle worker who was being dismissed.

According to a press release from Salvation Army officials, the suspect also called The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s Citadel Corps and threatened the life of a Salvation Army officer there.

The threats at knife-point happened at the Walgreens store near 60th and Brown Deer. According to Salvation Army officials, no money was taken.

With the safety of volunteers and staff in mind, The Salvation Army is closing a number of key kettle locations for the day Tuesday.

Because a bulk of red kettle donations come in the evening, it is unknown what the loss of donations would be for Tuesday night, officials said, however, these kettles average $5,000 to $6,500 a day.

When the suspect is caught, the surrounding kettles will be put out again, officials said.

Salvation Army officials noted this is a crucial fundraising time, with only four bell ringing days to go. As of December 19th, the Red Kettle Campaign has brought in $2.2 million. The Red Kettle Campaign goal for the 2017 Christmas season is $3.8 million.

Although the bell ringers will stop collecting donations on December 23rd, the Red Kettle Campaign will continue on until January 31st.

How You Can Help:

By Mail, send in a check:

The Salvation Army

11315 W. Watertown Plank Road

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Text "Milwaukee" to 41444

Make the best gift you can in any kettle

Donate online at www.SAmilwaukee.org

Purchase a season pass pin