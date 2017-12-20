× Driver dies after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — One person is dead following a crash and vehicle fire early Wednesday morning, December 20th in Waukesha County.

Crews responded to a call of a vehicle fire on Ryan Road, north of Bayberry Drive in the Town of Lisbon around 2:20 a.m.

The first arriving deputy found a car fully engulfed against a tree off the west side of the road. The Fire Department arrived a short time later and extinguished the fire.

One person, yet to be identified, was found deceased inside the car.

From the initial investigation, it appears the vehicle was traveling southbound on Ryan Raod and left the roadway near the left curve of the road. The vehicle continued straight, struck a large tree at the edge of the tree line, and started on fire.

There is no evidence of anyone else being in the car.

This crash remains under investigation.