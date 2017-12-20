“We’ve got the public’s attention:” Chief Flynn says Traffic Enforcement Surge initiative is a success

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn touted the success on Wednesday, December 20th of the MPD Traffic Enforcement Surge — which kicked off in the middle of October.

Officials in October vowed to hold reckless drivers accountable. MPD targeted more than 50 intersections in the city that are considered dangerous in an effort to stop more vehicles.

Here are the outcomes from the Traffic Enforcement Surge (comparing the 62 days before the surge against 62 days during the surge):

City-wide, crime has declined including non-fatal shootings (down 29 percent), robbery (down 9 percent), and motor vehicle theft (down 25 percent).

City-wide, crashes have declined 6 percent

Traffic stops have increased 56 percent, traffic stops resulting in a citation have increased 111 percent, and crashes have declined 12 percent.

When comparing October 16 – December 16, 2016 with the same time frame in 2017, MPD notes there are improvements as a result of this initiative. The results are as follows:

City-wide, crime including non-fatal shootings, robbery and motor vehicle theft has declined 15 percent

Traffic stops have increased 136 percent and traffic stops resulting in a citation have increased 885 percent (from 1,090 in 2016 to 10,733 in 2017).

Preliminary DOT data shows traffic crashes in Milwaukee declined 21 percent in October and November 2017 compared to the same two months in 2016.

“We’ve got the public’s attention. We want to keep it so we affect the driving behaviors,” said Chief Flynn.

“What you have seen now over the past 60 days, is you’ve seen a concerted effort by the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department to be in those areas of the city where these problems are most severe,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “Based on the data we have seen thus far, there’s no question in my mind that this is something that we should examine continuing into the new year.”

“Reckless driving has been a scourge on Milwaukee for the past, for far too long,” said Alderman Cavalier Johnson. “What I’ve seen with the surge, and what my constituents tell me is that they felt a difference after the surge was implemented.”