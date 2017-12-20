× Police: Suspect steals gasoline 5 times from Menomonee Falls gas station

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for your help in their investigation into five reported thefts of gasoline.

The thefts took place between November 25th and December 12th at the Kwik Trip gas station located at Main St. and Pilgrim Rd.

The suspect in this case is described as a female, black, 20-30 years of age, driving a black Hyundai Sonata with a red cardboard dealer plate. Officials say the suspect stole a total of 70.54 gallons of unleaded gas valued at $165.69.

If you can assist Menomonee Falls police in this case, you’re urged to call 262-532-8700.