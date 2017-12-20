× Ready for tubing! Titletown to open Ariens Hill on Thursday, December 21st

GREEN BAY — Get your thrills on in Green Bay when Titletown plans to open Ariens Hill for tubing on Thursday, December 21st.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m., with the hill to open to the public immediately after.

Tube riders will descend from the top of Ariens Hill – at a height of 46 feet – down the hill, stretching 300 feet from start to finish. While tubes are being returned to the top of Ariens Hill via an automated system, tube riders can climb the stairs to the summit to begin another thrilling ride. Hill attendants will be present to instruct riders when to proceed down the hill.

Riders must be at least four years old and 42 inches tall. Full age, height and health restrictions for tubing can be found at titletown.com/events/recreation/tubing.

Titletown rental tubes must be used in order to ride down Ariens Hill, and will be provided at no cost. All riders must purchase a tubing ticket to use Ariens Hill, which are available in the kiosk adjacent to 46 Below.

Additionally, grand-opening holiday pricing has been established. During this time, Ariens Hill will offer single rides down the hill for $3 apiece. No unlimited tickets are available at this time, but riders can purchase as many tickets at a time as they would like. An end date for grand-opening pricing has not yet been determined.

The holiday-themed Winter Jubilee Light Show is also continuing for visitors to Titletown. The remaining shows are each half hour from 6-9 p.m. on the below dates. Please note: no Winter Jubilee Light Shows will be offered Friday, Dec. 22, or Saturday, Dec. 23, due to stadium preparations for the Packers-Vikings game and the game itself.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Thursday, Dec. 28

Friday, Dec. 29

Saturday, Dec. 30

In the warmer months, Ariens Hill’s sloped green space will provide a unique area for visitors and community members to relax and enjoy park activities and programs. For more information about Titletown activities and programs, please visit titletown.com.