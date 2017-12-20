× Rep. Josh Zepnick, accused of sexual misconduct, not caucusing with Democrats

MADISON — A Wisconsin state representative accused of kissing two women against their will at political events is no longer caucusing with fellow Democrats.

Rep. Josh Zepnick, of Milwaukee, has refused calls from Democratic leaders to resign his seat in the face of the allegations. He had been removed from his five committee assignments and now a spokeswoman for Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says Zepnick is no longer caucusing with Democrats.

That means he will not be a part of the closed-door discussions with Democrats about strategy, which bills they are supporting, the drafting of amendments and other legislative action.

Zepnick did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Zepnick has held the seat since 2003 and has said he will decide later whether to seek re-election in 2018.