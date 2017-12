× 35-year-old inmate dies at Adams County Jail

ADAMS COUNTY — An inmate at the Adams County Jail died on Saturday, December 16th.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old David Lasko of Wisconsin Dells, was found unresponsive in his cell by jail staff. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say an autopsy has been completed.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation that is ongoing.