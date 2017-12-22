Food trends you’ll be seeing in the new year — and how you can try them at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Every year there seems to be a new trend in healthy eating. Meghan Sedivy, a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, joins Real Milwaukee with some trends we can expect to see in 2018 and how to incorporate them into your diet.

Eat like a flexitarian - plant based diets.

• The term flexitarian has become popular in describing plant-based eating patterns. It doesn`t mean that you are a strict vegetarian but it allows plant based foods like beets, spinach, pecans and sweet potatoes to be the focal point on the plate and fish or meat to take a backseat and compliment the meal.

• Jackfruit is a versatile fruit, popular in Southeast Asia and sweeping the U.S. as a go to for plant based- meat alternatives. Who would have thought you could substitute meat with fruit? Jackfruit is packed with vitamin C, and potassium this meat substitute provides additional nutrients to your plate while giving the flavor, texture and consistency of real pulled pork.

Moringa

• Move over Kale! Moringa is the new superfood this year! This ancient tree leaf originated in India and has been found to be packed with iron, calcium and vitamin A. Moringa is a complete protein that contains all 9 essentials amino acids which are rare for plant based foods.

• Moringa flavor is similar to matcha green tea and is best in its powdered form as a great addition to smoothies, nutrient booster to warm coffee or tea drinks and even snacks like energy bites.

Avocados

The new trend for 2018 is to use avocados in nontraditional ways.

• Since avocados don`t have a strong flavor, they are great to use in recipes especially for desserts.

• These avocado and dark chocolate truffles are an easy, 3 ingredient recipe that combines ripe avocados, melted dark chocolate chips and vanilla extract. You can always add a little extra flavor by rolling these tasty treats in unsweetened coconut or cocoa powder. Bite sized, packed

with nutrients and easy to transport, these avocado and dark chocolate truffles are sure to go over well with your friends, family or to indulge in a healthy, sweet treat.

Avocado and Dark Chocolate Truffles

Ingredients:

1 bag of dark chocolate chips

4 ripe avocados

2 tbsp. vanilla extract

¼ cup unsweetened coconut (optional)

¼ cup cocoa powder (optional)

1. Using a double boiler melt chocolate chips. Once thoroughly melted remove from heat.

2. Peel and dice avocados, then mash until smooth in a small bowl.

3. Combine mashed avocados, melted chocolate and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Mix well.

4. Allow chocolate mixture to cool for 20 minutes in the refrigerator.

5. Remove chocolate mixture from refrigerator and form into bite size truffles. Roll in coconut or cocoa powder if desired and enjoy!