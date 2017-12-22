“It was frightening:” Fired food worker arrested after ramming vehicle at Lambeau Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- It was a scary afternoon at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Friday, December 22nd. Police were called to the parking lot after a man rammed his car into a co-worker's vehicle. Then he drove right underneath the stadium before crashing.

"It was frightening. You didn't want to go close," said Lori Haigh, witness.

They were not the kind of memories Lori Haigh expected to make on her son's first trip to Lambeau Field.

"I was seeing police pulling out their guns and anything they needed, which told you this was serious," said Haigh.

As they pulled into the parking lot, they saw first responders rushing to a mess of crashed cars.

"We see squad cars and then we see a van, it's back is halfway on top of a blue sports car," said Haigh.

Police were called to the scene just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Investigators say a former food services employee, who had recently been fired for an altercation with another employee, returned in anger.

"The suspect used his own vehicle to ram the victim's vehicle driving that vehicle into another van that was in front of him," said Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.

Police say he then drove after his former co-worker.

"The suspect was in his vehicle chasing the victim who was on foot and chased him onto the loading dock area," said Chief Smith.

The man was quickly arrested. No one was hurt and no weapons were found.

"My mind ran wild because in today's world there's just so many extremes that could be happening," said Haigh.

Haigh and her family were unsure what was going on as they toured Lambeau.

"The speed of things was just so fast and so serious, you just knew to stay away," Haigh said.

Investigators say the suspect, described as a 40-year-old Green Bay man, filed a report at the police department just 20 minutes prior to the incident. He's expected to face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say the incident will have no impact on Saturday's Packers' game against the Vikings.