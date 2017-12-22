U.S. Marshals seek 29-year-old Dominique McClinton, accused of sexual assault of a minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a man who is accused of second-degree sexual assault of a minor. 29-year-old Dominique McClinton is currently wanted by Ozaukee County officials.

"The charges are second degree sexual assault of a child; Repeated sexual assault of the same child and then use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime," the agent handling his case said.

Through the use of social media in 2014, McClinton -- who was 26-years-old at the time -- lured a minor and sexually assaulted them over the course of one month. It happened in the town of Fredonia.

The victim just recently made the decision to come forward about what happened.

A warrant was issued for McClinton’s arrest at the end of September.

“We think he’s in the Milwaukee area. He has a lot of contacts,” the agent explained.

Agents say family and acquaintances know McClinton is a wanted man.

“Unfortunately because of that large connection we don’t have a good beat on his location at this point,” he said.

McClinton’s previous convictions are for theft and disorderly conduct. In 2010, he was convicted for maintaining a drug trafficking place. He received one year in prison and two years probation.

“He does have one noticeable tattoo on his right forearm. It’s of a cross with the letters RIP and the name “Dell,” The agent said.

Agents say McClinton has had opportunities to turn himself in.

If you have any information on McClinton's whereabouts, you're asked to call the tipline at 414-297-3707.