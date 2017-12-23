MPD searching for masked suspect who robbed Chicken Palace restaurant near 35th and National

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police tell FOX6 they're looking for the person who robbed the Chicken Palace restaurant near 35th and National. The robbery happened Saturday night, December 23rd.

According to police, the masked suspect robbed the register and an employee chased after them on foot, exchanging gunfire with the suspect. It's unclear whether the suspect was hit.

The suspect then got away in a stolen vehicle but then crashed.

PHOTO GALLERY

Police say the suspect fled on foot eastbound behind the Chicken Palace restaurant.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.