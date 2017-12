WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are trying to identify the suspect in connection to a package theft from a residential porch near 81st and National.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a black male, 5’9″-5’10” tall, 20-25 years of age, wearing all black clothing.

The suspect was traveling in a white Nissan Altima.

If you know the suspect or anything related to the investigation, you are asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.