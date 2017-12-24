× 2 people taken to hospital following vehicle accident near 1st and North

MILWAUKEE — Two people were sent to the hospital following a car accident near 1st and North early Sunday morning, December 24th.

Fire officials said the two people were victims of a t-bone accident at a high rate of speed around 3:30 a.m..

One victim had to be extricated from a vehicle and two victims ended up being taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

It is unknown whether the victims were in the same vehicle or if they were drivers of separate vehicles.

