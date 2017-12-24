“Panic buying:” Meijer open Christmas Eve for last-minute gifts, forgotten grocery items and more

WAUKESHA — Meijer in Waukesha was open on Christmas Eve for all those last-minute shoppers, and those who may have forgotten a must-needed item for their Christmas feast!

“We’ve been getting ready for this day for the last 2 to 3 months!” said Phil Kelley at the Meijer Waukesha store on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th.

Meijer officials said toys and food are always popular last-minute purchases.

“The beginning of the season, they put a little bit more thought into it. They’re looking for the best deals they can find. Now they’re just a little ‘panic buying,'” Kelley said.

One of the most stressful parts of holiday shopping is doing it at the last-minute – especially if you’re trying to find a specific item. There’s something all you procrastinators could consider next year!

“Meijer does have Meijer Home Delivery. We have ship shoppers that shop all of our stores and deliver right to your house!” Kelley said.

Whether it’s easy stocking stuffers or popular must-have toys for under the tree — Meijer stores were stocked up for Christmas Eve shoppers. However, while things were busy leading up to Christmas, the days immediately after the holiday are just as hectic.

“Christmas part two. It starts on December 26th at 6:00 a.m.,” Kelley said.

Meijer in Waukesha is closed on Christmas Day. However, they do open early on the day after Christmas for shoppers looking to return items or spend that Christmas money.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Meijer in Waukesha.