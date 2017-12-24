× Police: Replacement baby Jesus stolen from West Bend Nativity after head, arm ripped from figurine

WEST BEND — West Bend police said on Christmas Eve a replacement baby Jesus at the Nativity scene at Old Settlers Park was stolen — but thanks to an alert police officer, the woman who stole it was quickly apprehended.

According to police, around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 24th, the officer saw the woman walking in the area near Main and Hickory carrying a baby jesus figurine. The officer attempted to stop and speak to the woman, at which point she dropped the figurine and ran.

After a short foot pursuit, the officer stopped the woman. The baby Jesus was not damaged, and was returned to his manger.

It was determined that the baby Jesus figurine she was carrying was from the Nativity scene at Old Settlers Park in downtown West Bend — a replacement for one that was damaged on December 17th. At that time, police said the head was missing, while an arm had been recovered.

The woman, a 21-year-old West Bend resident, was placed in the Washington County Jail on charges of theft and obstructing an officer.

Investigators were not able to connect the woman with the criminal damage of the baby Jesus figurine that occurred on December 17th. No arrests have been made in that case.