× Appleton man tased after leading deputies on pursuit in stolen car

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 25-year-old Appleton man will face multiple charges after leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning, December 25th.

Just before 1:00 a.m. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle pursuit on I-41 southbound that was entering Washington County. Officials said the vehicle involved was reported stolen from Winnebago County. Law enforcement was successfully utilize tire deflation devices, but the vehicle continued at high speeds.

The pursuit later entered into Washington County with two deputies, along with Fond du Lac County deputies and a State Trooper behind the stolen vehicle. Officials said while driving southbound into the Town of Polk, the suspect drove through the median going northbound onto the northbound lanes. The suspect then crossed through the median again, just north of the highway 144 overpass, but drove north in the southbound lanes.

While this was going on, a Washington County Sheriff’s Supervisor was monitoring the pursuit from a distance. After re-entering the road, the suspect veered and drove straight toward the supervisor’s squad car. The supervisor left his quad car as the suspect drove into the squad’s front driver side and along the side. Officials said the supervisor fired shots at the suspect and the suspect then stopped his car. Other officers then tased the suspect and removed him from the vehicle. The suspect was not struck by any bullets and only had minor injuries from the crash.

Authorities said the West Bend Police Department is investigating the Sheriff’s supervisor’s use of force and State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The 25-year-old suspect from Appleton will face multiple charges in several jurisdictions related to the pursuit and crash. The supervisor was put on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.