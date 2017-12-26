Wind chill advisory in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until noon Wednesday

Oak Creek fire: Fully-engulfed barn blaze under control near Howell and Elm; no injuries

Posted 7:24 pm, December 26, 2017, by , Updated at 08:20PM, December 26, 2017

Barn fire in Oak Creek (PHOTO: Oak Creek Fire Department)

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek fire officials on Tuesday, December 26th were called out to the scene of a fully-engulfed barn fire.

It happened near Howell and Elm.

As of 7:20 p.m., fire officials said the blaze had been brought under control. There were apparently vehicles and fuel inside the barn.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials said the bitter cold made things challenging at the scene. Water lines did not freeze, but they anticipated it happening, and there were concerns about firefighter safety in the freezing temperatures.