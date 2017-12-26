× Oak Creek fire: Fully-engulfed barn blaze under control near Howell and Elm; no injuries

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek fire officials on Tuesday, December 26th were called out to the scene of a fully-engulfed barn fire.

It happened near Howell and Elm.

As of 7:20 p.m., fire officials said the blaze had been brought under control. There were apparently vehicles and fuel inside the barn.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials said the bitter cold made things challenging at the scene. Water lines did not freeze, but they anticipated it happening, and there were concerns about firefighter safety in the freezing temperatures.