SWAT team responds to Froedtert Hospital, Medical College resident later found dead

MILWAUKEE — A resident at the Medical College of Wisconsin was found dead inside a room at the medical complex late on Monday night, December 25th. Now, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is handling the death investigation.

A news release from the MCSO indicates sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Froedtert Hospital from an employee at the medical complex who said another medical complex employee had pointed a weapon at him shortly after 10:30 p.m. He said the man was threatening to shoot himself.

Sheriff’s SWAT team members, deputies and hospital security evacuated the area and searched for the employee.

The man, later identified as 43-year-old Dr. Wayne Hendrix of New Berlin, had barricaded himself in a room. Officials say he did not respond to attempts to negotiate with him. Hendrix was later found dead.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner gave the official time of death of 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26th. Officials will be performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.